The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Omicron BA.2 is here. What’s next?

Published March 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT
Gov. Hogan, joined by House and Senate leaders, announced a more than $1 billion tax relief plan to help small businesses and keep retirees from leaving the state. Maryland’s House and Senate leaders say they’ve come up with a revised congressional redistricting map after a judge threw out the one presented Friday, ruling it unconstitutional. Baltimore County will spend an extra $70 million to fix and replace dated schools. A Johns Hopkins project is using social media to gather global data on changing attitudes about health and well being during the pandemic. And experts at the Bloomberg School of Public Health tell us where we are in the fight against COVID and what we can expect in the near future.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim