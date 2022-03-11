© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Mayor Scott announces $100 million ARPA funds for housing initiatives

Published March 11, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST
It’s been another busy week in Annapolis. State lawmakers move forward legislation to ban ghost guns. After an hour of emotional debate, the House passes bills to make it easier for people to get abortions. Maryland’s growing surplus leads to calls for a gas tax holiday. A report shows declining pollution enforcement at the Maryland Department of the Environment. Baltimore City Hall is set to reopen to the public in April. And the mayor announces his largest ARPA fund allocation thus far – for housing.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
