Mayor Scott announces $100 million ARPA funds for housing initiatives

It’s been another busy week in Annapolis. State lawmakers move forward legislation to ban ghost guns. After an hour of emotional debate, the House passes bills to make it easier for people to get abortions. Maryland’s growing surplus leads to calls for a gas tax holiday. A report shows declining pollution enforcement at the Maryland Department of the Environment. Baltimore City Hall is set to reopen to the public in April. And the mayor announces his largest ARPA fund allocation thus far – for housing.