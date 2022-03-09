The Baltimore County Council’s revised redistricting map, still draws ire from the local NAACP. Maryland’s GOP senators launch a drive for what they say will be ‘meaningful tax relief.’ Baltimore City uses millions in ARPA funds to create a jobs training program. Local health systems team up to send medical supplies to Ukraine. The war there continues to drive up gas prices in Maryland and across the country. And a doctor tells us what you need to know about Evusheld, a COVID antibody treatment for the immunocompromised.