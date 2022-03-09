© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

What you need to know about Evusheld

Published March 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Baltimore County Council’s revised redistricting map, still draws ire from the local NAACP. Maryland’s GOP senators launch a drive for what they say will be ‘meaningful tax relief.’ Baltimore City uses millions in ARPA funds to create a jobs training program. Local health systems team up to send medical supplies to Ukraine. The war there continues to drive up gas prices in Maryland and across the country. And a doctor tells us what you need to know about Evusheld, a COVID antibody treatment for the immunocompromised.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Podcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Podcast
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim