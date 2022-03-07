Six million lives lost to COVID worldwide as mask mandates ease
The world hits a grim milestone: more than six million people have died of COVID-19. The Baltimore County Council will consider a bill that would make it easier to shut down businesses tied to illegal activity. A Tuesday deadline looms for the County Council to present a new redistricting map before a judge. And a conversation with Dr. Leana Wen on the CDC’s new masking guidelines and the path forward to getting to normal.