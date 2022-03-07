© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Six million lives lost to COVID worldwide as mask mandates ease

Published March 7, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
The world hits a grim milestone: more than six million people have died of COVID-19. The Baltimore County Council will consider a bill that would make it easier to shut down businesses tied to illegal activity. A Tuesday deadline looms for the County Council to present a new redistricting map before a judge. And a conversation with Dr. Leana Wen on the CDC’s new masking guidelines and the path forward to getting to normal.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
