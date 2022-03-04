© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

A new race-free approach to diagnosing kidney disease

Published March 4, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
On this date two years ago, Maryland hospitals admitted their first COVID-19 patients. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is not giving up on his battered Dollar House bill. Maryland’s large Ukrainian community is speaking out against the assault by Russia on their native homeland. In Annapolis: legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use moves to the Senate after being approved in the House, where State delegates are tackling climate change with four separate bills. March is National Kidney Month. We’ll hear how one local medical system is leading the way with ending the practice of using race as a factor in determining kidney health.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
