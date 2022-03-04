A new race-free approach to diagnosing kidney disease

On this date two years ago, Maryland hospitals admitted their first COVID-19 patients. Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby is not giving up on his battered Dollar House bill. Maryland’s large Ukrainian community is speaking out against the assault by Russia on their native homeland. In Annapolis: legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use moves to the Senate after being approved in the House, where State delegates are tackling climate change with four separate bills. March is National Kidney Month. We’ll hear how one local medical system is leading the way with ending the practice of using race as a factor in determining kidney health.