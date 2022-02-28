© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Conversations with Black women in medicine - Preparing nurses for the front lines

Published February 28, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST
The state's positivity rate is now well below 3%. Mayor Scott will lift Baltimore’s mask mandate Tuesday and we have a rundown of which Maryland counties are lifting mask mandates and for what activities and places. Baltimore’s Recreation and Parks will get over $40 million in ARPA funds. And the nursing profession is among those most affected by the past two years of this pandemic. We’ll close out this month’s series, Conversations with Black women in medicine, with a candid conversation with two deans and a graduating student of Coppin State University’s nursing and professional health programs.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
