Conversations with Black women in medicine - Preparing nurses for the front lines

The state's positivity rate is now well below 3%. Mayor Scott will lift Baltimore’s mask mandate Tuesday and we have a rundown of which Maryland counties are lifting mask mandates and for what activities and places. Baltimore’s Recreation and Parks will get over $40 million in ARPA funds. And the nursing profession is among those most affected by the past two years of this pandemic. We’ll close out this month’s series, Conversations with Black women in medicine, with a candid conversation with two deans and a graduating student of Coppin State University’s nursing and professional health programs.