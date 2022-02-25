Conversations with Black women in medicine - Dr. Nicole Rochester

© 2021 WYPR
The CDC updates its masking guidelines for the country. Baltimore’s mayor will lift indoor mask mandates in the City. Recreational marijuana legislation breezed through Maryland’s House of Delegates. Paid family leave and staffing shortages in the state’s education system also took center stage in Annapolis. The Community College of Baltimore discusses the slave history of its Catonsville campus. And we’ll have the second in our series, Conversations with Black women in medicine, this month. Executive editor Danyell Irby speaks with Dr. Nicole Rochester, founder of Your GPS Doc about how to navigate the medical system and advocate for yourself and your aging loved ones.

Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
