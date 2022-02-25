Conversations with Black women in medicine - Dr. Nicole Rochester

The CDC updates its masking guidelines for the country. Baltimore’s mayor will lift indoor mask mandates in the City. Recreational marijuana legislation breezed through Maryland’s House of Delegates. Paid family leave and staffing shortages in the state’s education system also took center stage in Annapolis. The Community College of Baltimore discusses the slave history of its Catonsville campus. And we’ll have the second in our series, Conversations with Black women in medicine, this month. Executive editor Danyell Irby speaks with Dr. Nicole Rochester, founder of Your GPS Doc about how to navigate the medical system and advocate for yourself and your aging loved ones.