20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Conversations with Black women in medicine - Deneen Richmond

Published February 23, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST
The statewide mask mandate in schools may soon drop, after a vote from the State Board of Education. Baltimore County Public Schools lays out a plan for when to lift their mandate. A federal judge ruled that the Baltimore County Council must redraw its redistricting map to reflect the diverse population. The same judge also sets a trial date for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The Maryland House of Delegates moves one step closer to legalizing recreational use of cannabis. And our executive editor Danyell Irby steps from behind the scenes to kick off a series of conversations with Black women in medicine.

Tags

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
