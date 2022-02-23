Conversations with Black women in medicine - Deneen Richmond

The statewide mask mandate in schools may soon drop, after a vote from the State Board of Education. Baltimore County Public Schools lays out a plan for when to lift their mandate. A federal judge ruled that the Baltimore County Council must redraw its redistricting map to reflect the diverse population. The same judge also sets a trial date for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The Maryland House of Delegates moves one step closer to legalizing recreational use of cannabis. And our executive editor Danyell Irby steps from behind the scenes to kick off a series of conversations with Black women in medicine.