Teaching during COVID: "Trying to assemble a plane while we were flying it.”

Published February 21, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST
More counties are dropping their indoor mask mandates this week. Attorneys for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby file charges to dismiss her case. The state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore remains behind on at least 200 autopsies. And a conversation with two Baltimore City teachers who speak candidly about how the past two years have affected their lives and what they see for the future of teaching.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
