Teaching during COVID: "Trying to assemble a plane while we were flying it.”
More counties are dropping their indoor mask mandates this week. Attorneys for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby file charges to dismiss her case. The state medical examiner’s office in Baltimore remains behind on at least 200 autopsies. And a conversation with two Baltimore City teachers who speak candidly about how the past two years have affected their lives and what they see for the future of teaching.