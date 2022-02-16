COVID vaccines during pregnancy benefit newborns
A U.S. District Court judge has heard testimony and is expected to soon rule on the challenge to Baltimore County’s redistricting map. State Democratic lawmakers are pushing an emergency bill to address errors on absentee ballots, but Republicans are crying foul. A package of climate solution bills and the push to legalize recreational cannabis are also working their way through the legislature. And the CDC says pregnant people who get vaccinated for COVID pass on immunity to their babies.