The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

COVID vaccines during pregnancy benefit newborns

Published February 16, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST
A U.S. District Court judge has heard testimony and is expected to soon rule on the challenge to Baltimore County’s redistricting map. State Democratic lawmakers are pushing an emergency bill to address errors on absentee ballots, but Republicans are crying foul. A package of climate solution bills and the push to legalize recreational cannabis are also working their way through the legislature. And the CDC says pregnant people who get vaccinated for COVID pass on immunity to their babies.

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Podcast CentralCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR PodcastThe Daily Dose
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
