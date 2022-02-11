Is it the time to lift mask mandates?

The CDC releases a new study on the effectiveness of COVID boosters. The FDA postpones authorizing vaccines for children under 5. Governor Hogan calls for an end to the school mask mandate. BCPS is launching a campaign to get more kids vaccinated. Maryland lawmakers consider a bill that would grant workers paid family leave. They’re also considering bills that would change the way the state addresses stalking. And a conversation with Dr. Leana Wen on the debate over lifting COVID restrictions.

