The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Is it the time to lift mask mandates?

Published February 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
The CDC releases a new study on the effectiveness of COVID boosters. The FDA postpones authorizing vaccines for children under 5. Governor Hogan calls for an end to the school mask mandate. BCPS is launching a campaign to get more kids vaccinated. Maryland lawmakers consider a bill that would grant workers paid family leave. They’re also considering bills that would change the way the state addresses stalking. And a conversation with Dr. Leana Wen on the debate over lifting COVID restrictions.

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 WYPR PodcastWYPR Coronavirus CoverageThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast Central
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
