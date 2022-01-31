Maryland’s COVID positivity rate dips below 10%

The state’s COVID positivity rate has dipped below 10%. Baltimore County is ending its indoor mask mandate. Tributes continue pouring in for three Baltimore City firefighters killed last week in a deadly vacant rowhouse blaze. Mayor Scott announces an internal review of operations and policies involving vacant houses. The CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools talks about the challenges posed by omicron and the way forward. And while 2022 could be a big year for Republicans…in Baltimore County, candidates are shying away from two county-wide seats on the ballot.