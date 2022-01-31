© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland’s COVID positivity rate dips below 10%

Published January 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST
The state’s COVID positivity rate has dipped below 10%. Baltimore County is ending its indoor mask mandate. Tributes continue pouring in for three Baltimore City firefighters killed last week in a deadly vacant rowhouse blaze. Mayor Scott announces an internal review of operations and policies involving vacant houses. The CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools talks about the challenges posed by omicron and the way forward. And while 2022 could be a big year for Republicans…in Baltimore County, candidates are shying away from two county-wide seats on the ballot.

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Podcast
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
