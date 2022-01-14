Marilyn Mosby indicted, denies federal charges
Ways To Subscribe
More COVID-19 testing sites are opening across Maryland for residents desperately trying to find one. Public schools across the state are being hit hard with positive COVID cases. In Baltimore County, that number has tripled. Lawmakers expressed frustration that their questions about December's ransomware attack on the Maryland Health Department are going unanswered. And our City Hall reporter has the latest on the federal charges against Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby.