© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Marilyn Mosby indicted, denies federal charges

Published January 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

More COVID-19 testing sites are opening across Maryland for residents desperately trying to find one. Public schools across the state are being hit hard with positive COVID cases. In Baltimore County, that number has tripled. Lawmakers expressed frustration that their questions about December's ransomware attack on the Maryland Health Department are going unanswered. And our City Hall reporter has the latest on the federal charges against Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralWYPR PodcastThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageCoronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim