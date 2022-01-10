© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

How to cope with back-to-school anxiety

Published January 10, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST
While Baltimore County schools are set to reopen later this week, one-third of Baltimore City schools are shifting back online. If you’re a parent or child stressed out about the return to school, we have some tips from a child psychiatrist on how to manage anxiety and self-care. Delegate Maggie McIntosh is retiring after nearly three decades of service. She reflects on what will be her final legislative session this year. And Gov. Hogan announces an expansion to his Refund the Police initiative.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
