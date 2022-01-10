How to cope with back-to-school anxiety

While Baltimore County schools are set to reopen later this week, one-third of Baltimore City schools are shifting back online. If you’re a parent or child stressed out about the return to school, we have some tips from a child psychiatrist on how to manage anxiety and self-care. Delegate Maggie McIntosh is retiring after nearly three decades of service. She reflects on what will be her final legislative session this year. And Gov. Hogan announces an expansion to his Refund the Police initiative.