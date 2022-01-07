© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Maryland health insurance costs are down

Published January 7, 2022 at 7:24 PM EST
There’s a very slight dip in the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate. Could it signal the beginning of a decline? It’s still a challenge to find a COVID-19 test in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan and local leaders have announced a list of new testing sites to meet the demand. Baltimore City students returned to the classroom after the winter break yesterday, but some teachers say omicron has thwarted the learning process. If you’re looking for health insurance, Maryland’s open enrollment period has been extended. And the director of the CDC tries to clarify guidance and build public trust.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
