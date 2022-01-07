Maryland health insurance costs are down

There’s a very slight dip in the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate. Could it signal the beginning of a decline? It’s still a challenge to find a COVID-19 test in Maryland. Gov. Larry Hogan and local leaders have announced a list of new testing sites to meet the demand. Baltimore City students returned to the classroom after the winter break yesterday, but some teachers say omicron has thwarted the learning process. If you’re looking for health insurance, Maryland’s open enrollment period has been extended. And the director of the CDC tries to clarify guidance and build public trust.