What Maryland congressmen saw on Jan. 6

Omicron is Maryland’s dominant variant, and COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates are at record highs. Gov. Larry Hogan has called for a new 30-day state of emergency, and local governments are ramping up COVID testing. Baltimore City housing advocates are demanding a halt to evictions as COVID continues to surge. And Baltimore area congressmen reflect on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and the future of our democracy.