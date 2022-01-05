© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

What Maryland congressmen saw on Jan. 6

Published January 5, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST
Omicron is Maryland’s dominant variant, and COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates are at record highs. Gov. Larry Hogan has called for a new 30-day state of emergency, and local governments are ramping up COVID testing. Baltimore City housing advocates are demanding a halt to evictions as COVID continues to surge. And Baltimore area congressmen reflect on the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, and the future of our democracy.

