COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest since May

COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Maryland are at their highest since May. Baltimore County will give bonuses to school employees hoping to stem a tidal wave of resignations. Mayor Brandon Scott marks his first year in office…still facing a pandemic but with hundreds of millions in ARPA dollars to address many issues. Republicans in Maryland’s Senate try to rally support for Hogan’s tough on crime measures in this special session. And Dr. Leana Wen shares what’s known about omicron.