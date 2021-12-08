© 2021 WYPR
COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest since May

Published December 8, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST
COVID-19 hospitalization rates in Maryland are at their highest since May. Baltimore County will give bonuses to school employees hoping to stem a tidal wave of resignations. Mayor Brandon Scott marks his first year in office…still facing a pandemic but with hundreds of millions in ARPA dollars to address many issues. Republicans in Maryland’s Senate try to rally support for Hogan’s tough on crime measures in this special session. And Dr. Leana Wen shares what’s known about omicron.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
