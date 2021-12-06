© 2021 WYPR
Maryland Department of Health website goes offline

Published December 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST
The State Health Department’s website has been hit with a cyber attack. Maryland is now among the 17 states with the omicron variant. The State Senate overrides most of Gov. Larry Hogan’s vetoes in a special session. A new Towson high school is out, but debate over how to spend billions on Baltimore County schools continues. Our City Hall reporter untangles something called “tangled titles,” and how they strip Black families of shelter and generational wealth. Plus a quick guide on applying for Baltimore City rental assistance.

