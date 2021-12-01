An “Off-Ramp” Approach To Ending School Masking

It didn’t take long. A case of Omicron has been discovered in the U.S. The Maryland State School Board votes in favor of what’s called, “off-ramps” that could gradually end the statewide schools' mask mandate. Governor Hogan urges adults to get their booster shots. Unvaccinated Baltimore County employees started mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing today. A state delegate gets a big union endorsement in the state comptroller’s race. Baltimore school children could soon get the free Wi-Fi they need. The City’s often embattled Inspector General gets a big nod of approval. Congressional Redistricting plans could boot a longtime Maryland republican out of his district. And in the midst of all of this...today is World AIDS Day. We’ve got a packed show for you!