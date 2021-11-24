How to stay safe this Thanksgiving

We’ve got lots of news to catch you up on our Thanksgiving eve episode! Governor Hogan once again calls out Baltimore in his tough on crime measure. Our Baltimore City reporter has a round up of coverage on the city state’s attorney’s clap-back to the Governor’s criticism of Baltimore’s violent crime rate...Mayor Scott’s plan for a jobs training program for the City’s squeegee kids... and U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg on his second visit to Charm City. Our Baltimore County reporter got the lowdown on just how much last year’s ransomware attack cost BCPS, and a local councilwoman is under fire for not living in the district she represents. All that along with some tips from experts for keeping us safe and sane through another holiday amidst a pandemic.