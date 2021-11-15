Baltimore’s Dollar Housing Program Might Make A Comeback

Johnny Olszewski proposes Baltimore County’s first public campaign financing system to equal the playing field...but some opponents are already crying foul. Baltimore City Council’s president has a bill to bring back the dollar housing program. And as we near the end of another year under the pandemic, the so-called ‘new normal’ has taken a tremendous toll on families of school aged children and teachers. We'll hear from a local teacher about why so many have left the profession and why she’s staying.