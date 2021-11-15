© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore’s Dollar Housing Program Might Make A Comeback

Published November 15, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST
Johnny Olszewski proposes Baltimore County’s first public campaign financing system to equal the playing field...but some opponents are already crying foul. Baltimore City Council’s president has a bill to bring back the dollar housing program. And as we near the end of another year under the pandemic, the so-called ‘new normal’ has taken a tremendous toll on families of school aged children and teachers. We'll hear from a local teacher about why so many have left the profession and why she’s staying.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
