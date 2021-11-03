5 to 11 year olds now eligible for COVID vaccines

5 to 11 year olds are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. We have the latest from the state health department, Baltimore City and surrounding counties on vaccine rollout... plus a conversation with a pediatrician about the vaccine for children. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski shares his plans for spending $160 million in ARPA funds. Meanwhile in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration is now required to give monthly reports on federal relief spending. And the latest on what the Maryland Food Bank is doing to fight food insecurity.