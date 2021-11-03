© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

5 to 11 year olds now eligible for COVID vaccines

Published November 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT
5 to 11 year olds are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. We have the latest from the state health department, Baltimore City and surrounding counties on vaccine rollout... plus a conversation with a pediatrician about the vaccine for children. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski shares his plans for spending $160 million in ARPA funds. Meanwhile in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration is now required to give monthly reports on federal relief spending. And the latest on what the Maryland Food Bank is doing to fight food insecurity.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
