Marylanders weigh in on gubernatorial race, recreational marijuana legalization

A former Labor Department leader gets a huge endorsement by labor in his Maryland gubernatorial bid. Maryland police have announced a big bump in pay for new recruits. A new Goucher poll reveals residents' attitudes on topics ranging from what type of governor they want to legalizing recreational use of cannabis. The Baltimore County Executive appointed a panel to review ethics laws. Discontent in the county continues over pay for school bus drivers and redistricting. The Baltimore City Council president wants to mandate monthly reports from the mayor on federal relief spending. And the city’s mayor allocates $50 million toward violence prevention efforts.