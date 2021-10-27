© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Marylanders weigh in on gubernatorial race, recreational marijuana legalization

Published October 27, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A former Labor Department leader gets a huge endorsement by labor in his Maryland gubernatorial bid. Maryland police have announced a big bump in pay for new recruits. A new Goucher poll reveals residents' attitudes on topics ranging from what type of governor they want to legalizing recreational use of cannabis. The Baltimore County Executive appointed a panel to review ethics laws. Discontent in the county continues over pay for school bus drivers and redistricting. The Baltimore City Council president wants to mandate monthly reports from the mayor on federal relief spending. And the city’s mayor allocates $50 million toward violence prevention efforts.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19The Daily DosePodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Emily Sullivan
Emily Sullivan is a city hall reporter at WYPR, where she covers all things Baltimore politics. She joined WYPR after reporting for NPR’s national airwaves. There, she was a reporter for NPR’s news desk, business desk and presidential conflicts of interest team. Sullivan won a national Edward R. Murrow Award for an investigation into a Trump golf course's finances alongside members of the Embedded team. She has also won awards from the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association for her use of sound and feature stories. She has provided news analysis on 1A, The Takeaway, Here & Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Emily Sullivan