The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Gov. Larry Hogan urges vaccinated Marylanders to get booster shots.

Published October 25, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is prepared and ready to give COVID boosters to all who qualify. The first Democratic candidate has thrown his hat into the race for Maryland Attorney General. Baltimore County’s opioid czar says that epidemic hasn’t gone anywhere during the COVID-19 pandemic and the county has a new data dashboard to prove it. And turning tossed out food into energy _ BGE plans to do it but opponents scoff it’s a smoke and mirrors approach to reducing the demand for fossil fuel.

Tags

John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County.
John Lee