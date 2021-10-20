Baltimore’s health department gets $80 million ARPA boost

Baltimore’s health department gets an infusion of $80 million. Local health jurisdictions await the federal green light on a COVID vaccine for kids. Anne Arundel County schools superintendent says he has a solution, albeit temporary, to the bus driver shortage. Baltimore County’s proposed redistricting map is drawing heated criticism. Two major housing bills passed in the City Council this week. One attempts to bolster oversight of tax sales and another aims to prevent people from falling into it in the first place. And, when it comes to the city’s mayoral campaigns, a new report shows big money from residents who don’t live in Baltimore..