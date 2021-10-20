© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore’s health department gets $80 million ARPA boost

Published October 20, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
Baltimore’s health department gets an infusion of $80 million. Local health jurisdictions await the federal green light on a COVID vaccine for kids. Anne Arundel County schools superintendent says he has a solution, albeit temporary, to the bus driver shortage. Baltimore County’s proposed redistricting map is drawing heated criticism. Two major housing bills passed in the City Council this week. One attempts to bolster oversight of tax sales and another aims to prevent people from falling into it in the first place. And, when it comes to the city’s mayoral campaigns, a new report shows big money from residents who don’t live in Baltimore..

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
