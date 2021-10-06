© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Baltimore's ARPA Spending Plans

Published October 6, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The needle is moving in the right direction for the state’s COVID metrics. Baltimore’s mayor remains quarantined. Free flu shots are available at clinics throughout Baltimore County. The County Execs’ extended state of emergency is coming under some scrutiny. Anne Arundel’s school bus shortage has been exacerbated by a driver’s strike. Bear Creek could become a Superfund cleanup site. What will Baltimore City do with its six-hundred-forty one million dollars in ARP Funds? The council has some ideas on that...and how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim