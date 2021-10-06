Baltimore's ARPA Spending Plans

The needle is moving in the right direction for the state’s COVID metrics. Baltimore’s mayor remains quarantined. Free flu shots are available at clinics throughout Baltimore County. The County Execs’ extended state of emergency is coming under some scrutiny. Anne Arundel’s school bus shortage has been exacerbated by a driver’s strike. Bear Creek could become a Superfund cleanup site. What will Baltimore City do with its six-hundred-forty one million dollars in ARP Funds? The council has some ideas on that...and how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.