© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

What it will take to lift Baltimore's mask mandate

Published October 1, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Baltimore’s top health official says the city would drop its mask mandate if multiple COVID-19 trends drop for two weeks. Maryland hospitals are taking measures to reduce a nursing staff shortage. As homicides continue to go up across the country, Baltimore is also on pace to reach a grim milestone. Landmark police laws in Maryland took effect today. Drawing the redistricting lines in the county to better reflect the non white population draws ire. And renters hold a “sleep out” in Annapolis to draw attention to a dire housing crisis.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19Podcast CentralWYPR PodcastThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim