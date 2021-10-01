What it will take to lift Baltimore's mask mandate

Baltimore’s top health official says the city would drop its mask mandate if multiple COVID-19 trends drop for two weeks. Maryland hospitals are taking measures to reduce a nursing staff shortage. As homicides continue to go up across the country, Baltimore is also on pace to reach a grim milestone. Landmark police laws in Maryland took effect today. Drawing the redistricting lines in the county to better reflect the non white population draws ire. And renters hold a “sleep out” in Annapolis to draw attention to a dire housing crisis.