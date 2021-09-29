Fighting The Pandemic In Local Schools

Baltimore’s acting Housing Commissioner gets officially appointed to the role. Baltimore County is making it easy for its non vaccinated employees to get tested for COVID but not everyone is happy about that change. Baltimore County’s Schools superintendent told the board it’s time to do better. It comes on the heels of a report detailing a dysfunctional system. Less than two months into the new school year, Maryland’s schools are struggling to keep kids COVID free. State senators are calling on the health department to mandate vaccines for students. And, Baltimore County Public School nurses say they are overwhelmed.