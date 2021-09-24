Local Doctor Continues Walk Across America

Baltimore’s low income renters will get help staving off eviction under a new law. Mayor Brandon Scott has assembled a work group to address reforming the city’s annual tax sale. The US Deputy Secretary of Housing paid a visit to Baltimore today. A local labor union is calling for the boycott of a Maryland hotel. Plus we’re going to check in with a local doctor who’s been literally walking across America to raise awareness of medical errors. And as we head into the weekend, our City beat reporter takes us back to local music venue Ottobar.