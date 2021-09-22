What’s next in getting the vaccine to kids

State budget officials are pressed about how they’ll use federal relief funds to help schools and other Maryland industries. Steuart Pittman softens his stance on a new Bay Bridge. Baltimore County’s longtime State’s Attorney may have a Democratic primary challenger. Pfizer’s announcement this week of the vaccine’s effectiveness in kids aged 5-11 sparked excitement...but what needs to happen for them to actually get vaccinated? We’ll have a conversation with a local immunology expert. And Democratic gubernatorial candidates share their plans for protecting renters and providing affordable housing.