The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

What’s next in getting the vaccine to kids

Published September 22, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT
State budget officials are pressed about how they’ll use federal relief funds to help schools and other Maryland industries. Steuart Pittman softens his stance on a new Bay Bridge. Baltimore County’s longtime State’s Attorney may have a Democratic primary challenger. Pfizer’s announcement this week of the vaccine’s effectiveness in kids aged 5-11 sparked excitement...but what needs to happen for them to actually get vaccinated? We’ll have a conversation with a local immunology expert. And Democratic gubernatorial candidates share their plans for protecting renters and providing affordable housing.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
