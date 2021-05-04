The Daily Dose 5-4-21

As the U.S. tries to reach herd immunity, and reach the vaccine-hesitant, there’s a shift in strategy, from federal health officials on down to local leaders in Maryland. The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is about to get emergency authorization for use in 12-to-15-year-olds. We’ll hear from an expert on the pros and cons, and what it means for the upcoming school year. And Baltimore City council members propose a shift in oversight of the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management.