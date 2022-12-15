© 2022 WYPR
The Incredible Inga Thompson

By Jill Yesko
Published December 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Cyclist Inga Thompson
Jill Yesko
/
Cyclist Inga Thompson.

Cyclist Inga Thompson’s meteoric rise began in 1984 when she qualified for the first ever Olympic road race after competing in just five races. Since then, she placed third in the 1986 Tour de France Féminin, won silver medals at three world championships, and was inducted into the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame. A long-time advocate for women’s equality in sports, Inga continues to fight for women to have a place at the table, especially in her sport of cycling.

The Bounce is produced by Jill Yesko and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jill Yesko
Filmmaker and journalist Jill Yesko is a former cyclist who represented the United States in the 1983 World University Games and competed in the Olympic Trials. Jill’s films include Tainted Blood: The Untold Story of the 1984 Olympic Blood Doping Scandal, Broken Trust: Athlete Abuse Exposed and the forthcoming Uphill Climb: The Women Who Conquered the Tour de France.
See stories by Jill Yesko