The Incredible Inga Thompson

Cyclist Inga Thompson’s meteoric rise began in 1984 when she qualified for the first ever Olympic road race after competing in just five races. Since then, she placed third in the 1986 Tour de France Féminin, won silver medals at three world championships, and was inducted into the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame. A long-time advocate for women’s equality in sports, Inga continues to fight for women to have a place at the table, especially in her sport of cycling.

