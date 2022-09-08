The Water Crisis, Mississippi and Beyond: Part I

On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson discusses the water crisis in his home state of Mississippi as it relates to environmental justice.

He also briefly recaps the recent Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH) Environmental Justice Symposium held in August with special guest Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali. This is a two-part episode.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.