© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
My Block Counts Large
My Block Counts

The Water Crisis, Mississippi and Beyond: Part I

Published September 8, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
My Block Counts Logo

On this episode of My Block Counts, Dr. Sacoby Wilson discusses the water crisis in his home state of Mississippi as it relates to environmental justice.

He also briefly recaps the recent Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH) Environmental Justice Symposium held in August with special guest Dr. Mustafa Santiago Ali. This is a two-part episode.

My Block Counts is a podcast series produced by The Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health, with assistance from WYPR. The views expressed are solely Dr. Wilson's.

Tags

My Block Counts environmental justiceEnvironmental racism
Dr Sacoby Wilson
Dr Sacoby Wilson is an associate professor of applied environmental health in the University of Maryland School of Public Health in College Park, Md. and Director of the Center for Community Engagement, Environmental Justice and Health (CEEJH). CEEJH’s primary focus is to provide engagement to highly and differentially exposed populations and underserved communities.
See stories by Dr Sacoby Wilson