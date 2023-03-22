© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Local Color

Donta and Will Henson of Los Hermanos Tequila: Part II

By Jason V.
Published March 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Will and Donta Henson, founders of Los Hermanos Tequila, pose in front of two bottles of tequila.
Will and Donta Henson, founders of Los Hermanos Tequila. Photo courtesy of the Hensons.

Jason V.’s conversation continues with brothers Donta and Will Henson, the founders of Los Hermanos Tequila. The brothers had each taken a different path in life, but they shared a love of tequila. The pandemic brought them back together, and they decided to turn their passion into a business. They named their tequila brand after the unbreakable bond of their brotherhood.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

entrepreneurship Alcoholic beverages
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.