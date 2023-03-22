Donta and Will Henson of Los Hermanos Tequila: Part II

Jason V.’s conversation continues with brothers Donta and Will Henson, the founders of Los Hermanos Tequila. The brothers had each taken a different path in life, but they shared a love of tequila. The pandemic brought them back together, and they decided to turn their passion into a business. They named their tequila brand after the unbreakable bond of their brotherhood.

