LaFontaine E. Oliver (Rebroadcast)

As the year comes to a close, I want to replay my interview with (now outgoing) Your Public Radio President and CEO, LaFontaine E. Oliver. In January 2023, he'll join New York Public Radio as their President and CEO.

I want to personally thank LaFontaine (among others who are current and former WYPR employees) for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to distribute my podcast through Your Public Studios. It's already led to great opportunities and from an analytics standpoint...things are looking up! I'm hard at work on new episodes and ideas for 2023. Happy (almost) New Year!

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.