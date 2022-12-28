© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local color new logo.png
Local Color

LaFontaine E. Oliver (Rebroadcast)

By Jason V.
Published December 28, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST
LEO Headshot.jpg
Jim Hobart
/

As the year comes to a close, I want to replay my interview with (now outgoing) Your Public Radio President and CEO, LaFontaine E. Oliver. In January 2023, he'll join New York Public Radio as their President and CEO.

I want to personally thank LaFontaine (among others who are current and former WYPR employees) for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to distribute my podcast through Your Public Studios. It's already led to great opportunities and from an analytics standpoint...things are looking up! I'm hard at work on new episodes and ideas for 2023. Happy (almost) New Year!

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags
Local Color Baltimore Radio
Stay Connected
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.