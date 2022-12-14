© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Local Color

Lisa Snowden of The Baltimore Beat

By Jason V.
Published December 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
Lisa Snowden, founder and editor in chief of The Baltimore Beat
schaun champion
/
Lisa Snowden, founder and editor in chief of The Baltimore Beat. Photo courtesy of Snowden.

Jason V. talks with Lisa Snowden, founder and editor in chief of The Baltimore Beat, a Black owned and operated nonprofit newspaper. Lisa grew up in Annapolis, Maryland, and after receiving her degree in journalism, she started her career on TV Hill. After years of honing her craft including a stint in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Lisa launched, then re-launched, The Baltimore Beat to provide local Black stories by local Black journalists, in an industry that routinely struggles with representation in the newsroom.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Local Color Lisa Snowden-McCrayBaltimore Beatjournalism
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.