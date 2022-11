Social media comedian Nkunim Owusu started making comedy videos to send to friends, and they encouraged him to share his talents with the world. When one of his videos got more than 24 million views on TikTok, he decided to continue making content. Nkunim’s unique brand of comedy touches on anime, video games, and sports - all centered around the Black experience.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.