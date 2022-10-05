Rapper and Producer Mylez Danielz

Mylez Danielz makes music while maintaining that playful yet confident spirit, music you’d blast in your car to get pumped up for the day ahead, but maybe with the windows up because it can get a little crazy.

Listen as Mylez talks about growing up in Harford County, how he came to music as a kid, pursuing projects with childhood friends, and what the local venue “The Crown” means to him.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.