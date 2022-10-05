© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local color new logo.png
Local Color

Rapper and Producer Mylez Danielz

Published October 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
Rapper and Producer Mylez Danielz
Rapper and Producer Mylez Danielz. Photo courtesy of Danielz.

Mylez Danielz makes music while maintaining that playful yet confident spirit, music you’d blast in your car to get pumped up for the day ahead, but maybe with the windows up because it can get a little crazy.

Listen as Mylez talks about growing up in Harford County, how he came to music as a kid, pursuing projects with childhood friends, and what the local venue “The Crown” means to him.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags
Local Color music
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.