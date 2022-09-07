© 2022 WYPR
Local Color

Author and Journalist A’Lelia Bundles

Published September 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
Journalist, biographer and brand historian A’Lelia Bundles
Journalist, biographer and brand historian A’Lelia Bundles. Photo courtesy of Bundles.

Names hold power in our lives, and life has a weird way of moving in a circle. For A’Lelia Bundles, her name shaped her life, and in turn, her life circled back to her name. She’s the great-great granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker, but she kept that to herself because she wanted to be her own person.

Listen as we talk about A’Lelia’s childhood in Indianapolis, making her own way in media and journalism and how from graduate school to the present day, A’Lelia carries and protects the stories of her ancestors and her own story as well.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

