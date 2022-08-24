© 2022 WYPR
Local Color

Artist Jerome Chester aka TheGroovyVandal

Published August 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT
Artist Jerome Chester aka TheGroovyVandal stands in front of a mural of art.
Artist Jerome Chester aka TheGroovyVandal. Photo courtesy of Chester.

This interview is the result of running into Jerome at the Juneteenth pop-up in Reservoir Hill. Think of it as a follow up to his first interview with the podcast back in 2020. If you haven’t listened to that episode, go back and check it out so you can get the full picture and see the evolution of Jerome as an artist and as a man. On this episode, we talk about self-exploration, the blurred lines of a brand and an identity and about Jerome’s upcoming solo exhibition, “It’ll All Make Sense.”

Be sure to check out “It’ll All Make Sense,” from September 1st to October 2nd at The Alchemy of Art, 1637 Eastern Ave.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
