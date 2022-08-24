Artist Jerome Chester aka TheGroovyVandal

This interview is the result of running into Jerome at the Juneteenth pop-up in Reservoir Hill. Think of it as a follow up to his first interview with the podcast back in 2020. If you haven’t listened to that episode, go back and check it out so you can get the full picture and see the evolution of Jerome as an artist and as a man. On this episode, we talk about self-exploration, the blurred lines of a brand and an identity and about Jerome’s upcoming solo exhibition, “It’ll All Make Sense.”

Be sure to check out “It’ll All Make Sense,” from September 1st to October 2nd at The Alchemy of Art, 1637 Eastern Ave.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.