Local Color

Fashion Designer/Entrepreneur Abisola Omoyele Adelusi of Yelestitches

Published July 13, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT
Fashion Designer/Entrepreneur Abisola Omoyele Adelusi
Fashion Designer/Entrepreneur Abisola Omoyele Adelusi. Photo courtesy of Adelusi.

Vision, passion, and love are three flames of the same fire that burns inside us. In order to have vision you must be passionate and love what you're doing; in order to love you must be passionate and have vision for a long term commitment. Passion is something that you can't manufacture, and the vision and love for fashion design is what Yele passionately puts into her creations at Yelestitches.

Listen as she talks about moving from Nigeria to Baltimore, how early success motivates her to work harder, and some words about the DMVs entrepreneur scene.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Tags

Local Color entrepreneurshipfashion
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.