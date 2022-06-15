Lindsey Brown, owner of A Day N June

We all have life experiences that are direct results of our actions and choices, and others that seem unrelated, but when you think hard enough, you find the connection from a choice made ages ago.

People also come into and leave our lives depending on those choices, and my guest Lindsey Brown had someone extremely special come into her life and leave just as quickly. Listen to her story and decide for yourself…were they a guardian angel? A serial entrepreneur looking to help the next generation of bootstrappers? Or just a helping hand when someone needed it most? Whatever the case, the Newark native has an amazing story to tell.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.