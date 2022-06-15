© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Local Color

Lindsey Brown, owner of A Day N June

Published June 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Lindsey Brown
Lindsey Brown. Photo courtesy of Brown.

We all have life experiences that are direct results of our actions and choices, and others that seem unrelated, but when you think hard enough, you find the connection from a choice made ages ago.

People also come into and leave our lives depending on those choices, and my guest Lindsey Brown had someone extremely special come into her life and leave just as quickly. Listen to her story and decide for yourself…were they a guardian angel? A serial entrepreneur looking to help the next generation of bootstrappers? Or just a helping hand when someone needed it most? Whatever the case, the Newark native has an amazing story to tell.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
