At long last, host Jason V. got the chance to catch up with Josh Stokes, about three years after their first interview. In that time, Josh has released new projects— one of them produced entirely in his mobile recording studio.

In 2022, Josh is focused on making more meaningful connections with his audience and gearing up for a feat of strength for any performing artist: going on tour.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.