Paris Brown always had an eye for opportunities, community, and collaboration, and she uses those skills every day as Associate Publisher for The Baltimore Times. The hyper local newspaper has been around for decades and boasts a circulation in the tens of thousands, in a time when digital media dominates. Listen as we talk about Paris’s childhood in New York, her HBCU experience, and the history of The Baltimore Times.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.