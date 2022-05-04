© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Local Color

Paris Brown

Published May 4, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
Paris Brown
Jess Young
Paris Brown. Photo courtesy of Brown.

Paris Brown always had an eye for opportunities, community, and collaboration, and she uses those skills every day as Associate Publisher for The Baltimore Times. The hyper local newspaper has been around for decades and boasts a circulation in the tens of thousands, in a time when digital media dominates. Listen as we talk about Paris’s childhood in New York, her HBCU experience, and the history of The Baltimore Times.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V. and is distributed by Your Public Studios.

Local Color The Baltimore Times
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.