How many museums do you think are in the United States? What about the most prevalent type of museum? The answers to these questions will astound you, and they are provided by this episode's guest, Dr. Schroeder Cherry. In addition to his work in museum education and preservation, Dr. Cherry is a painter and puppeteer. He talks about his childhood growing up in Washington, D.C., how his love for puppets predates Sesame Street, and the bright future of Baltimore’s arts scene.

