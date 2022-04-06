© 2021 WYPR
Local Color

Dr. Schroeder Cherry

Published April 6, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT
Dr. Schroeder Cherry. Photo courtesy of Cherry.

How many museums do you think are in the United States? What about the most prevalent type of museum? The answers to these questions will astound you, and they are provided by this episode's guest, Dr. Schroeder Cherry. In addition to his work in museum education and preservation, Dr. Cherry is a painter and puppeteer. He talks about his childhood growing up in Washington, D.C., how his love for puppets predates Sesame Street, and the bright future of Baltimore’s arts scene.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Local Color
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
