© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here for video coverage of the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
local-color-audiostaq-nRge240vrP1-if7WvOsmn8g.1400x1400.jpg
Local Color

Nicki Nanami

Published March 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT
Nicki Nanami
Nicki Nanami. Photo courtesy of Nanami.

If you’ve been listening to Local Color for a while, you’ll know host Jason V. is a big fan of anime and videogames, and Twitch streamer and cosplayer Nicki Nanami matches his nerd energy. On the first episode of Local Color under Your Public Studios, Jason and Nicki talk about her life in both of those worlds, prioritizing mental health over the social media rat race, and what inspires her to continue to build her brand in the face of online trolls.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

Local Color
Jason V.
A disciple of public radio, Jason got his start as a volunteer during WYPR’s pledge drives and as an intern for Midday with Dan Rodricks. Jason then went on to work in commercial and news radio.
See stories by Jason V.