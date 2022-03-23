If you’ve been listening to Local Color for a while, you’ll know host Jason V. is a big fan of anime and videogames, and Twitch streamer and cosplayer Nicki Nanami matches his nerd energy. On the first episode of Local Color under Your Public Studios, Jason and Nicki talk about her life in both of those worlds, prioritizing mental health over the social media rat race, and what inspires her to continue to build her brand in the face of online trolls.

Local Color is hosted and produced by Jason V and is distributed by Your Public Studios. The views expressed are solely Jason V.'s.

