(ARCHIVE) This program is not currently producing new episodes

(ARCHIVE) Life in the Balance is a program that asks: What are the systemic issues in Baltimore that keep marginalized people from reaching their full potential – and what are the solutions to those problems?

Each episode is rooted in an individual’s story about overcoming a personal hurdle related to one of these systemic issues. It might be homelessness, drug abuse, or a post-incarceration employment struggle. This narrative engages the listener throughout the program as concerned stakeholders – local non-profits, academics, authors, and politicians – also hear the testimonial and offer their best solutions.

Life in the Balance offers listeners a thorough, nuanced analysis of the most prevalent issues in our city and beyond through the power of thoughtful analysis and engaging storytelling.