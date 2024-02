Although clearly born out of the folk and Americana tradition, guitarist and singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz brings a modern pop sensibility to her work, while also remaining true to the American songbook that values the tenets of both simple harmonies as well as strong melody.

In this episode, she talks about how songs by Nickel Creek, James McMurtry and Paul Simon shaped her work.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.