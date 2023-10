French musician Cécile Schott, who records as Colleen, has spent the past 20 years building a fantastic sound world from samples and loops, with albums on the esteemed Leaf and Thrill Jockey labels.

In this episode, she talks about how music by Lee "Scratch" Perry, the Beatles and This Heat changed her life.

