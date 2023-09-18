© 2023 WYPR
Essential Tremors

Dudu Tassa

By Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Published September 18, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Musician Dudu Tassa. Photo by Lior Keter.
Lior Keter
Musician Dudu Tassa.

Kuwaiti-Israeli musician Dudu Tassa's latest record, a collaboration with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood, is a love letter of sorts to a variety of favorite, but potentially lost-to-the-ages songs of the Middle East.

Titled Jarak Qaribak, which translates to "Your neighbors are your friends," the Nigel Godrich-mixed record features guest vocalists from across the region taking on songs dear to Tassa's and their hearts.

Essential Tremors is produced by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner and distributed by Your Public Studios.

Essential Tremors music
Matt Byars and Lee Gardner
Hosts of Essential Tremors podcasts.
See stories by Matt Byars and Lee Gardner